good match for the first date of Group F of the Copa Libertadores-2022.

The goal of the first win for the ‘Millonario’ team was scored by striker Matías Suárez in the 65th minute. The first date of the key will be completed on Thursday when the local Fortaleza and Colo Colo from Chile face each other in Brazil.

However, River lost an important player due to injury in this match. This is the Paraguayan Robert Rojas, who had to leave the field after a strong entry by Aldaír Rodríguez, a Peruvian striker with a slow time in América de Cali.

There is no game intention here, he went straight to hit him. Totally badass. Robert Rojas was having a great game and so he has to retire. pic.twitter.com/CM0LSmIacg – Mora Carrera🎙 (@moracarreraa) April 7, 2022

Aldair Rodríguez, on his way through America. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Despite the strong tackle, the match referee, Colombian Wílmar Roldán, did not initially send Rodríguez off. He did a minute later.

The news about Rojas is not good. The Paraguayan would have a tibia fracture, product of the kick of the Peruvian attacker.

“It is the bitter taste that remains beyond the away victory at the start of the Cup. It is the bitter drink that remains. Talking with the doctors, tests are going to be done, but he may have a fracture in the tibia. It has to be confirmed, but it may take a long time for him to recover. He’s strong, he’s going to come back well, but it’s a long recovery,” River coach Marcelo Gallardo said.

This was the passage of Aldaír Rodríguez through America

Rodríguez spent a year at América de Cali and was part of the 2020 champion squad, under the command of Argentine Juan Cruz Real. However, during his time with the Valle del Cauca team, he did not score a single goal in 19 games, 17 in the League and 2 in the Colombian Cup.

