Editorial Finland cannot afford not to become indebted now, and it cannot afford to continue to become indebted in the long term

In foreign and security policy, the sense of finality associated with changing the criteria is easy to understand. On the economic policy side, the situation is different.

Finland the fundamentals of economic, security and foreign policy have changed significantly recently. Before the war in Ukraine, Finland tried to be as constructive and stable in its foreign policy as possible in relation to Russia. Finland believed that constructive and stable behavior would receive a similar response from Moscow. The war in Ukraine made it clear to Finland that Russia’s rationalities are different. Foreign policy can no longer be built on reason and diplomacy alone.

The starting point of Finland’s security policy was that Finland would stand at the door of the Defense League, NATO, and keep itself in such a condition that it could slip in through a hard place. The outbreak of the war in Ukraine changed thinking: a hard place can come forward so quickly that it is safer to be ready inside. Security policy can no longer be built on options and waiting alone.

In a crisis mood, the government agreed on next year’s budget at record speed on Tuesday. In the negotiation, the frames tore, and no one blamed the government for it. More money is being sacrificed to defend Finland. Two billion will be spent on defense and 780 million on immigration. In addition, a big common spike is needed for Finland to stop using Russian fossil energy as soon as possible.

It is now clear that the old starting points of economic policy will be avoided if the security of Finns is threatened. Economic policy cannot be built solely on the basis of a balance between expenditure and revenue.

Major changes in Finland’s foreign, security and economic policy are both significant and long-term. In foreign and security policy, this sense of finality is easy to understand. Finland can no longer afford good faith with Russia.

Economic policy side of the situation is different. The government did the right thing in its budget debate and put things first. But Finland cannot afford to bury the hope of balancing public finances very deeply.

Fortunately, when the war in Ukraine broke out, Finland was in a situation where the economy has gained momentum since the coronary virus pandemic and the employment rate is quite high. However, the position is not safe in the long run.

The war in Ukraine and the pandemic have also taught us something about the importance of security of supply. That means not relying on others. In economic policy, security of supply would mean, for example, that Finland’s public finances would be financed sustainably in the long term.

The light monetary policy offered by the European Central Bank has made it possible to tear the budget framework and pay interest rate subsidies. It may still be received. Budgetary frameworks have been one of the reasons why Finland’s credibility in the debt market has been so good. We have been paid for indebtedness.

This joy is coming to an end. Accelerating inflation is forcing monetary policy to be tightened. The United States is ahead and Europe is following. The debt starts to pay again.

Finland is aging and the dependency ratio is deteriorating, leading to an increase in public spending. Rising spending, rising debt and declining credibility are a bad combination that threatens security of supply – making it more difficult to respond to future crises.

In economics there is no unequivocal answer to how large a debt burden is dangerous for the country. The calculation is affected by, for example, future growth rates and interest rates.

Conversely, the calculation can be done more easily. Finland’s long-term security will be enhanced if indebtedness remains under control – if governments carry out the structural reforms that will increase employment. Now the reign has been largely driven by spending increases: sometimes for political reasons, then for acute crises.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by HS’s editorial staff and reflect the magazine principle.