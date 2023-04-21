Atlixco.- On the night of April 7, a 30-year-old man identified as Ociel ‘N’ threw a Molotov cocktail towards a loan company in Atlixco, Pueblaand subsequently escaped into a Coppel department store that he threatened to burn down also.

The boy He broadcast everything live through his social networkswhere he apologized to his mother for committing acts of vandalism.

“They don’t have them because no one has set an example for them, but that’s why I came. If you’re seeing this, ma’ forgive me. Does it make you laugh carnally? It makes you laugh that my mom is threatened and has to do this. Let yourself go to be laughing son of…!”, he said in the video.

Ociel explained that Coppel workers allegedly threatened his mother for having debts, a version that could not be corroborated

When he was stopped by police threatened to take his own life with a knifehowever, the agents managed to subdue him to take him into custody accused of damage to other people’s property.

Before that, he expressed that he also intended to go to an Elektra store to claim his interest rates. He said that these companies “steal peace of mind from families by being agiotistas.”

The social networks reacted with ridicule towards the young man arguing that he committed crimes for not knowing how to manage his personal finances, since he is not the only person in Mexico with bad economic conditions and debts.