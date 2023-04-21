News.ru: nutritionist Kruglova recommended eating vegetables, buckwheat and poultry or fish for dinner

Nutritionist Natalya Kruglova in an interview with News.ru listed foods that are best eaten for dinner.

According to Kruglova, vegetables should make up at least half of the total evening meal. The nutritionist stressed that the last meal of the day may include poultry or fish, legumes, buckwheat and brown rice.

In addition, you can add leafy greens to dinner. Also, 25 percent of whole grain products are allowed by the volume of the dish, the specialist recommended.

