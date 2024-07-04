Catacomb 3-D followed John Carmack’s experience with Catacomb and Catacomb II looking at Ultima Underworld. It wasn’t as successful as id Software’s hit games, but it was certainly a training ground for the young development studio.

John Romero, one of the founders of id Software, has announced the start of pre-orders for a new extra-luxury physical edition of Catacomb 3-D which is considered id Software’s first first-person shooter. It was released in 1991, before Wolfenstein 3D and DOOM.

The various editions

Romero will re-release the game in three editionsall shipped in September 2024, as can be read on the his official page:

The Shallow Grave Edition (69,95€)

The Stone Tomb Edition (89,95€)

Ancient Vault Edition (154,95€)

The list of contents of the new edition of Catacomb 3-D

The Shallow Grave Edition will be coming in a cardboard box signed by John Romero. It will contain a USB stick with Catacomb 3-D inside, a making of video and the history of the game in PDF, written by David L. Craddock, already author of numerous books on video games. It will also contain pins, stickers, a poster and a bag. The Stone Tomb Edition, instead, will also contain a 3.5-inch floppy disk with the game inside, while the Ancient Vault Edition will also offer a t-shirt and a 5.25-inch floppy disk. Let’s see the complete list of contents of this edition:

Original 5.25″ floppy disk with Catacomb 3-D

Original 3.5″ floppy disk with Catacomb 3-D

Catacomb 3-D Game Box Signed by John Romero

Catacomb 3-D Coffin USB Flash Drive

Catacomb 3-D Game

Video “Making Of Catacomb 3-D”

Catacomb 3-D History in PDF format by David L. Craddock

Catacomb 3-D cover poster

Demon Pin

Grelminar Pin

Catacomb 3-D Logo Pin

Catacomb 3-D Shoulder Bag

Catacomb 3-D Sticker Sheet with Five Stickers

Warranty Registration Card to be mailed

Catacomb Logo T-Shirt – Specify Size When Ordering (European M to 2XL)

In short, if you are collectorsyou might want to think about it.