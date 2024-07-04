John Romero, one of the founders of id Software, has announced the start of pre-orders for a new extra-luxury physical edition of Catacomb 3-Dwhich is considered id Software’s first first-person shooter. It was released in 1991, before Wolfenstein 3D and DOOM.
Catacomb 3-D followed John Carmack’s experience with Catacomb and Catacomb IIlooking at Ultima Underworld. It wasn’t as successful as id Software’s hit games, but it was certainly a training ground for the young development studio.
The various editions
Romero will re-release the game in three editionsall shipped in September 2024, as can be read on the his official page:
- The Shallow Grave Edition (69,95€)
- The Stone Tomb Edition (89,95€)
- Ancient Vault Edition (154,95€)
The Shallow Grave Edition will be coming in a cardboard box signed by John Romero. It will contain a USB stick with Catacomb 3-D inside, a making of video and the history of the game in PDF, written by David L. Craddock, already author of numerous books on video games. It will also contain pins, stickers, a poster and a bag. The Stone Tomb Edition, instead, will also contain a 3.5-inch floppy disk with the game inside, while the Ancient Vault Edition will also offer a t-shirt and a 5.25-inch floppy disk. Let’s see the complete list of contents of this edition:
- Original 5.25″ floppy disk with Catacomb 3-D
- Original 3.5″ floppy disk with Catacomb 3-D
- Catacomb 3-D Game Box Signed by John Romero
- Catacomb 3-D Coffin USB Flash Drive
- Catacomb 3-D Game
- Video “Making Of Catacomb 3-D”
- Catacomb 3-D History in PDF format by David L. Craddock
- Catacomb 3-D cover poster
- Demon Pin
- Grelminar Pin
- Catacomb 3-D Logo Pin
- Catacomb 3-D Shoulder Bag
- Catacomb 3-D Sticker Sheet with Five Stickers
- Warranty Registration Card to be mailed
- Catacomb Logo T-Shirt – Specify Size When Ordering (European M to 2XL)
In short, if you are collectorsyou might want to think about it.
