The Colombia selection did the homework in the group stage of the America Cup and passed the exam with merit after finishing first in the zone, above the ever-contender Brazil.

The national team knew how to decipher the Brazilian attack and tied 1-1 in the last match of Group D, thus defending the lead that allowed them to play against Panama in the quarterfinals.

Panama should not be underestimated

Nestor LorenzoColombia’s coach, demanded a little restraint after the draw against Brazil, saying that “nothing has been won” and noted that Panama must be respected.

“Panama is a very physical team, with very powerful players. It is not an easy opponent at all. Uruguay had a hard time opening the scoring. We are going to respect them because they are a tough opponent. We are going to have to play very well to get through,” said the coach.

In Panama They know that the game against Colombia this Saturday, July 6, will be very complicated, in front of them will be a team that has a long unbeaten streak of 26 games without losing. Although the Panamanians already know what it is like to beat the National Team.

“This duel will occur anecdotally 19 years after La Roja, led by Eugenio Cheché Hernández, beat the Colombian team twice in the 2005 Gold Cup,” he said. The Press of Panama.

The newspaper The Star of Panamain his article ‘The five key points of Colombia’ made a more in-depth analysis of the set of Nestor Lorenzo and pointed out several key aspects that could define the final result of the meeting America Cup.

“Colombia is a team that knows each other quite well. Even though they are a new generation of players, there is still that combination of experience and youth,” he begins by saying.

“Lorenzo’s game plan is to rely heavily on James’ crosses to players who are good with their headers, such as Davison Sánchez, John Córdoba or Rafael Borre,” the newspaper added.

James Rodriguez, the conductor

For Panamanians there are two key players that must be deactivated: James Rodriguez and Daniel Munoz. La Estrella de Panamá stressed that the Cucuteño is the leader of the Colombian team and his quality could be dangerous for his team’s defense.

“James is experiencing a second youth in this Copa América 2024. The Colombian midfielder, who has his future up in the air with Sao Paulo, has given a recital of passes in the three games he has played,” he said.

“In fact, he is the player with the most key passes in the team with 11. In the three games he has played, he has positioned himself as a false right winger, taking advantage of his changed leg to send dangerous crosses to the players inside the six-yard box,” he added.

Muñoz, a dagger on the right

On the other hand, they highlight the presence of Daniel Munoz in the rival area and point out that he is a player who should not be given advantages: “One of the players who is having a great tournament is Daniel Muñoz. The footballer of the Crystal Palace of the Premier League He is the current top scorer for the Colombian team with two goals. He has already scored against Paraguay and Brazil.”

Another item that they highlighted is the aerial game of Colombia. Against Paraguay Both of their goals were headed, against Costa Rica they scored another and in the equaliser against Brazil there was also an aerial goal, but the VAR disallowed it due to offside by Dávinson Sánchez.

“This is perhaps the most dangerous point for Colombia and one that Panama will have to put a lot of emphasis on (especially given the dilemma the Panamanian team has with set pieces),” he said.

Finally, the newspaper praises the Colombian fans in the United States stadiums and points out that it is a point to take into account because they act as the “12th player.”

“In the Brazil match, as in the others, the Colombian fans made themselves felt on the field. The fans play an important role, giving the players that grain of sand that they need to be able to perform better in the game,” he concludes.

