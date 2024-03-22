🚨🇲🇽 BREAKING: QUIÑONES HOLDER, CHUKY TO THE BENCH.

🔴 It is officially known that Jaime Lozano decided to start Julián Quiñones instead of Chuky Lozano, the decision is purely technical.

➡️ As reported yesterday, it is the only change and novelty that the… pic.twitter.com/3q7QJksBL0

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) March 22, 2024