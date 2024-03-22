Thursday, March 21, AT&T Stadium field. The The Mexican Futbol selection They faced the Panama squad for the match corresponding to the semifinal of the CONCACAF Nations League.
Those led by Jaime Lozano came to this match with the obligation to win and convince the Aztec fans, who remain skeptical of the proposal offered by the Mexican technical director.
One of the main 'buts' What they put on 'Jimmy' Lozano, are his lineups, in which he shows clear respect for hierarchies. However, for tonight's duel, he allowed himself to surprise everyone and everyone, starting Julián Quiñones, unleashing the fury of his detractors and the applause, above all, of the azulcremas fans.
And the surprise came accompanied by positive results. At minute forty of the first half, Edson Álvarez put the national team ahead with a timely goal, filling Jimmy Lozano's team with confidence.
Just three minutes later, shortly before going to rest, the naturalized Mexican Colombian soccer player scored the second of the night, this being his first goal with the Mexican Soccer Team shirt.
Already in the second half, in a drop, Orbelín Pineda stands hand in hand in front of the goalkeeper, pumps the ball and orders it to wait, thus making it 3-0 for the Mexican Soccer Team.
After beating the Panama National Team 3-0, those led by Jaime Lozano will face the United States of America next Sunday, March 24, for the match corresponding to the final of the CONCACAF Nations League.
