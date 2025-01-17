The total number of foreign affiliates to Social Security in 2024 is 2,927,598, data obtained after adding the 16,536 employed persons registered in the month of December. In this way, foreign employment closes 2024 at historic figures. Since December 2019, before the impact of the pandemic, the system has recorded an increase of 765,199 workers from other countries, that is, 35.6% more in 5 years and 8% more than in 2023. Thus, Foreign workers account for 13.7% of the total number of employeesseven tenths more than a year ago.

In average terms and Without seasonally adjusting, Social Security counted 2,280,818 affiliates from other countries, an increase of 212,042 in the last year. The highest number of total foreign people contributing to Social Security is recorded, both in the original and seasonally adjusted series, for the month of December.

Social Security data confirms that 31.1% are workers from European Union countries. And, of all nationalities, Morocco heads the list of countries from which the largest number of contributors come, followed by Romania, Colombia, Italy, Venezuela and China.

Of the total number of affiliated people from other countries, they are men 1.6 million and the number of foreign women is close to 1.3 millionafter growing 35.2% since before the pandemic. The number of affiliated women exceeds 43% of the total number of foreign workers.

Ceuta, the region in which they grow the most

The Autonomous Community that more foreign workers gatherdue to its large population volume, is Catalonia with 662,137, 1.54% less than in November. Secondly, very close to the Catalan figure is Madridwith 601,866 and 0.53% less month-on-month. And now, in the third position, is the Valencian Communitywhich despite having 337,410 foreign affiliates, the figure has decreased by 1.2% compared to November.

On the other hand, the only regions that have grown have been Ceuta, Andalusia and Asturiasrespectively. The ceuta peninsula It closed December with 2,477 foreign affiliates, 1.35% more than in November. On the part of Andalusiathe number of foreign workers is higher, due to its large population figures compared to the others, and it has 359,385 members, 1% more than the previous month. Finally, Asturiaswith 24,200 foreign workers registered in December, rose 0.07%.

Great representation in the Home sector

Of the almost 3 million foreign workers affiliated with social security, 392,586 are dedicated to Hospitalityrepresenting 27.6% of the total employees in the sector. In second place is the sector of Trade: repair of motor vehicles and bicycles, which has 316,310 members representing 11.9% of the total sector and, followed by Commerce, Agrarianwith 241,463 foreign workers, representing 34.9% of the total members.

Furthermore, it is worth highlighting the large number of foreign employees who are dedicated to the Construction (215,753, 21.5% of the total members), the Manufacturing Industry (191,383, 9.6% of the sector) and the Home (153,571, representing 43.4% of the sector’s total).

For its part, the Special Regime for Workers Self-employed workers counted 467,616 contributors of other nationalities, that is, 13.8% of the total of self-employed. In the last year, foreign affiliates in this regime have increased by 8.3%.