Joe Biden’s Government, which only has a few hours left in the White House, is studying delaying the TikTok blocking in the United States, which if nothing prevents it will be effective on Sunday of this week. According to several Anglo-Saxon media, including ‘Reuters’, an official from the still present Administration expressed this Thursday that the North American Government has no plans to make the law that makes it possible this January 19 effective.

“Taking into account that (the blockade or divestment law) will go into effect during a holiday weekend one day before the inauguration (of Donald Trump as president), its implementation will be in the hands of the next administration,” he noted. the official.

Other Democrats, such as Senator Chuck Shumer, who at the time was a strong defender of the divestment or blockade law created by the United States Congress, have been in favor of extending the deadline to find a solution that does not culminate in closure. of the service. “It is clear that more time is needed to find an American buyer and not disrupt the lives and livelihoods of millions of Americans,” the representative noted. He also stressed that he intends to work “with the Trump administration and with both parties to keep TikTok alive while protecting our national security.”

Be that as it may, it does not seem that Trump is willing to let TikTok disappear in the country. On the contrary, he has been one of the biggest defenders of the application for months and during the last election campaign he promised to save it. In December, he sent a letter to the Supreme Court requesting a temporary stay of the law that seeks to force ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, to sell the service in the United States so that the ‘app’ can continue operating in its territory. The judges in charge of the case are expected to make a decision in the coming hours.









On Thursday’Washington Post‘ shared that the future Administration headed by Trump intends to launch on Monday, January 20, an executive order that paralyzes the blockade for 60 or 90 days. Additionally, the CEO of TikTok, Shou Zi Chewattend the inauguration in Washington DC along with other technology entrepreneurs such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Sam Altman after being invited to the event by the new Government.

If there is no final solution, TikTok could permanently stop operating in the United States on Sunday of this week. Reportedly, although it would have no obligation based on the law, which only forces application stores to withdraw the platform, the company would completely block access to the service throughout the country.