Valtonen brought up, among other things, cooperation in nuclear power matters with the French foreign minister.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) says that only Russia is responsible for the possible escalation of the war.

Valtones was asked at a press conference on Thursday whether we should be worried that Russia’s war in Ukraine will escalate. Valtonen began his answer by emphasizing that NATO is a defense alliance and does not threaten anyone.

“If NATO was a threat, Russia would not have moved its troops away from Finland’s border now that we joined NATO,” Valtonen said.

In addition, he said that those who help Ukraine in defense have the right to do so, and the help is not an escalation. He emphasized that Finland has never wanted to provoke Russia, and does not intend to do so in the future.

“The only one responsible for the escalation is Russia,” Valtonen said.

Valtonen commented the French minister for Europe and foreign affairs at his press conference Catherine Colonna with in Helsinki.

Colonna has visited Finland on Thursday. Colonna’s visit included meetings with the foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) and the prime minister Petteri Orpon (cook) with.

Valtonen and Colonna discussed Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, supporting Ukraine, European security, EU and NATO affairs, the situation in Africa and the Caucasus, and bilateral relations between Finland and France.

The foreign ministers praised the relations between the countries at the press conference.

“France is an important partner for us in security and defense,” Valtonen mentioned, among other things.

Mixed Valtonen and Colonna also brought up, for example, cooperation in nuclear power matters.

“We listen to the needs that Finland has, also in renewable energy,” said Colonna.

According to Colonna, Finland and France are united by the fact that both countries want a strong and united Europe. According to him, both Finland and France will support Ukraine as long as it needs.

According to Colonna, France is happy that Finland is a member of NATO. He later added that he would like Hungary and Turkey to accept Sweden as a member as soon as possible.