America and Cougars They will face each other this weekend in a match corresponding to matchday 10 of the Apertura 2023 of the Liga MX. The Águilas arrive at the Capital Classic as second place in the general table, while the UNAM team is in sixth position.
For this match, America could suffer the losses of Diego Valdés and Luis Ángel Malagón, who suffered muscle overload last weekend.
Goalkeeper: Óscar Jiménez – It seems that Jiménez will have a new opportunity in América after Luis Ángel Malagón was injured in the duel against Toluca. Will the goalkeeper be able to take advantage of this new chance?
Right back: Kevin Álvarez – The defender usually shines more when he goes on the attack than when he has to cover. Against Toluca he didn’t look so solid in the background.
Central defense: Ramón Juárez – The Águilas youth player, in a surprising way, has taken over the title. Juárez has responded to Jardine’s confidence.
Central defender: Igor Lichnovsky – Given the injuries of Néstor Araujo, Sebastián Cáceres and Israel Reyes, Lichnovsky arrived at Coapa to start from his first game.
Left back: Luis Fuentes – The veteran seems to have won the title over Salvador Reyes. Fuentes no longer has the back-and-forth that he used to, but he performs his defensive tasks.
Central midfielder: Jonathan dos Santos – Jona is one of Jardine’s darlings since his arrival at the club. The youngest of the Dos Santos was practically erased, but he has taken a second breath since the arrival of the Brazilian strategist.
Central midfielder: Richard Sánchez – Given the injury to Diego Valdés, it seems very likely that André Jardine will bet on the Paraguayan midfielder to fill that vacancy and overtake Fidalgo.
Offensive midfielder: Álvaro Fidalgo – Against Pumas, Fidalgo could appear a little further forward, closer to the forward. Given the probable loss of Valdés, the Spaniard would take on other responsibilities.
Left winger: Leonardo Suárez – The Argentine forward has two goals and three assists in eight games. His position is the most competitive, since Alejandro Zendejas is pushing.
Far right: Brian Rodríguez – The Uruguayan winger is another of those who have benefited from the arrival of Jardine. This season he has four goals and one assist.
Center forward: Julián Quiñones – The Colombian striker has had an extraordinary performance in his first season with the Águilas. He has four goals and three assists in the Apertura 2023.
Goalie: J. González.
Defending: P. Monroy, N. Silva, L. Magallán, A. Aldrete.
Half: R. López, J. Caicedo.
Lead: C. Huerta, C. Tabó, Salvio and G. Fernández.
