Foreign Ministries of Germany and Brazil urged citizens to leave Belarus because of the situation in Ukraine
The authorities of Germany and Brazil, following France, are calling on their citizens to immediately leave the territory of Belarus because of the hostilities in Ukraine. About it writes RT, referring to the Foreign Ministry of both countries.
In addition, the Brazilian embassy in Minsk called on its citizens to also leave the territory of Russia.
#Foreign #Ministries #Germany #Brazil #urged #citizens #leave #Belarus #immediately
Leave a Reply