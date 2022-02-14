Foreign investors entered B3 with R$ 1.560 billion in last Thursday’s session (10). In February, foreign investors entered with R$ 9.798 billion on the Stock Exchange. The amount is the result of accumulated purchases of R$119.957 billion and sales of R$110.158 billion. In the accumulated result for 2022, foreign capital added up to R$ 42.289 billion inflows.

On the 10th, the Ibovespa closed up 0.81%, at 113,367 points.

Institutional investors withdrew BRL 839.102 million from B3 in the session. In February, institutional investors already withdrew BRL 9.645 billion from the Exchange. The amount is the result of purchases of R$ 53.084 billion and sales of R$ 62.729 billion. In 2022, the withdrawal totals BRL 38.020 billion.

On the same day, individual investors withdrew BRL 885.419 million from B3. In the month, these investors withdrew R$1.187 billion from the Stock Exchange, resulting from purchases of R$39.759 billion and sales of R$40.947 billion. This year, however, individual investors have already withdrawn BRL 7.613 billion from the Stock Exchange.

Public and private companies, in turn, entered B3 with R$ 59.858 million on the 10th. In February, this type of investor entered with R$ 289.394 million on the Stock Exchange. The value is the result of purchases of R$ 2.731 billion and sales of R$ 2.442 billion. Year-to-date, they entered with R$ 1.903 billion.

Finally, financial institutions entered with R$ 48.760 million in B3 on the day in question. In February, the segment’s net inflow was R$ 585.973 million on the Stock Exchange, with purchases of R$ 9.743 billion and sales of R$ 9.158 billion. The sum of capital invested totals BRL 1.574 billion in 2022.

