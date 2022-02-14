REUTERS Monday, February 14, 2022, 11:50



French police shot dead a man armed with a knife who was threatening passengers at a station north of Paris early Monday morning. The event took place at 7:00 in the morning, in the middle of rush hour and with the station full of people.

“The person who attacked the station died on the spot,” said Djebbari, the French transport minister, also adding that two police officers suffered minor injuries. The Minister of the Interior, for his part, has assured that no passenger has been injured in the attack.

The station, Gare du Nord, is one of the largest train stations in Europe and hosts international train services connecting to Great Britain and Belgium, among others.

First thing in the morning, the French police ruled out that it was an Islamic terrorist act.