Mexico.- This Sunday, February 19 Forecasts for Public Assistance carried out the Melate, Revancha and Revanchita Draw which has an accumulated bag of 335 million pesos.

Likewise, on this day the raffles for sad and sparky, in which you can participate every day of the week acquiring the opportunity to win thousands of pesos.

To participate in these or any other raffle, you can do so through the official forecasting agencies or via the internet.

Tris Results

HALF DAY |

OF THE THREE |

EXTRA|

SEVEN |

CLASSIC|

Spark Results

Results Melate, Revancha and Revanchita

MELATE|

REVENGE|

REVENGE |

In Melate, the ballot box will randomly choose 7 spheres with the winning numbers: the first 6 selected numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is the additional number.

To win, the numbers on your ticket must match a minimum of two natural numbers.