Cloudy with clearings, intermittent rain and up to +17 degrees – this is the weather expected for residents of the capital region on Sunday, October 1. The corresponding forecast was published on website Hydrometeorological center.

During the day, the air temperature in Moscow will vary in the range of +15…+17 degrees, at night the thermometers will drop to +6.

West and southwest winds are expected at a speed of 5–10 m/s, with gusts of up to 15 m/s possible in some places.

Atmospheric pressure will be 745–746 mmHg.

Earlier, on September 29, Vilfand noted that the weather in Moscow was as close as possible to record values. The air warmed up to +23.2 degrees, 0.1 degrees less than the record. After such a warm day, the cold will gradually begin to arrive in the capital.

On September 26, the chief specialist of the Meteonovosti news agency, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, reported that September this year turned out to be anomalous on two counts. September in Moscow set a record for warmth and lack of precipitation.

In general, October promises to be dry. The average temperature, according to forecasters, will be three degrees above normal.