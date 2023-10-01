The return of John Kramer, better known as ‘Jigsaw’in ‘Saw X’, one of the horror sagas most successful in history, was a sensation among the public, who flocked to its premiere in movie theaters to see the character played by Tobin Bell and his complicated tests. This meant that, in Perudisplaces ‘The Nun 2’ from the most watched on the big screen and takes more than half of the national box office, something that was replicated in more countries in the region.

Furthermore, this film, which was directed by Kevin Greutertobtained the highest score of the entire saga by critics, who praised Bell’s return and its intriguing and, at the same time, terrifying story.

‘Saw X’ leads in South America

As indicated BF Distributionthe company in charge of distributing the film in the region on the day of its release, ‘Saw X’ was the most viewed film in Peru, since reached 60.2% of the national box office and moved to second place ‘The Nun 2’another horror film that led the billboards in our country for several weeks.

However, not only in our country the new film in the saga of ‘The game of fear’ was successful, since it alson Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay was positioned as the most viewed during its launch day.

What did critics say about ‘Saw X’?

‘Saw X’ It is a film that represents the return to the origins of the saga, since chronologically it is positioned between the first and second films of the franchise. However, unlike its predecessors, this tenth installment is the best rated by critics, who only had words of praise for this new part, which was directed by Kevin Greutertwho also participated in ‘Saw VI’ and ‘Saw 3D’.

In Rotten Tomatoes, ‘Saw X’ earned an 85% approval rating; in IMDb obtained 7.3 points; in FilmAffinity he got a 6.5; Meanwhile in Metacritic The specialists gave it a 61%, which is enough and more than enough to be the best rated film in the entire saga.

What is ‘Saw X’ about?

“John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the ‘Saw’ franchise explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of ‘Saw’ and ‘Saw II,’ John, ailing In desperation, he travels to Mexico to undergo a risky and experimental medical procedure in the hopes of a miraculous cure for his cancer, only to discover that the entire operation is a scam to deceive the most vulnerable. Armed with a new purpose, the The infamous serial killer returns to work, swapping roles with con artists in his signature visceral style through devious, deranged and ingenious traps,” says the official synopsis for ‘Saw X.’

‘Saw X’ is located chronologically between the first and second films in the saga: it returns to its roots. Photo: Lionsgate

What is the cast of ‘Saw X’?