The vehicle multispace Ford Tourneo Connect it is now also available in the new version plug-in hybrid. The new electrified model, offered with 5 or 7 seatscan travel up to 110 km in fully electric mode and will be available to order from this summer, with the first deliveries expected for the last quarter of the year.

Ford Tourneo Connect plug-in, features

The new engine plug-in hybrid It consists of a petrol engine 1.5 liter EcoBoosta battery and a electric motor which deliver a total power of 150 HP and 350 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The battery can be recharged up to 50 kW using public charging stations a direct current or at home with a top-up a alternating current up to 11 kW.

Ford Tourneo Connect PHEV charging

There are four driving modes: “EV Now” for fully electric driving, “EV Auto” which automatically selects the electric or combustion engine, “EV After” which uses only the heat engine and stores the battery energy for a later time, e “EV Recharge” which allows you to maintain a defined level of autonomy for future use.

Versions and setups

The five-seater Tourneo Connect PHEV or the Grand Tourneo Connect PHEV are available seven seats longer with a standard two-seater third row. The spacious and versatile cabin is not affected by the new PHEV powertrain. By removing the rear seat rows, the trunk space goes up to 3.1 m³ in the Grand Tourneo Connect PHEV and up to 2.6 m³ in the Tourneo Connect PHEV.

The range is made up of three distinct setups. Trends: Equipped with digital cockpit and 16-inch alloy wheels. Titanium: Includes chrome accents, roof rails, tinted windows and more driver assistance systems. Active: Featuring rugged SUV styling, a panoramic roof and 17-inch machined surface alloy wheels.

Cockpit, technology on board

The intelligent technology of the Tourneo Connect PHEV goes beyond the new powertrain. The spacious interior features a “digital cockpit” with two 10-inch displays and connectivity via the infotainment system SYNCCompatible with Android Auto And Wireless Apple Carplay.

Cockpit dashboard with dual 10″ display

The new electrified model is also equipped with advanced ADAS systems of driver assistance, including Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane-Keeping System and Exit Warning.

Photo Ford Tourneo Connect PHEV

