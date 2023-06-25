Ford Performance is preparing for the 101st edition of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (known as “The Race to the Clouds”), organized by Gran Turismo, for which it will have an electrifying vehicle: the all-new tuned SuperVan 4.2 .

This mythical test will serve as a showcase to show the groundbreaking design of this fully electric vehicle, its innovative technologies and its unique characteristics, which will optimize its performance during the demanding climb.

Ford Performance is preparing for the 101st edition of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (known as “The Race to the Clouds”), organized by Gran Turismo, for which it will have an electrifying vehicle: the all-new tuned SuperVan 4.2 .

This mythical test will serve as a showcase to show the groundbreaking design of this fully electric vehicle, its innovative technologies and its unique characteristics, which will optimize its performance during the demanding climb.

In this new SuperVan 4.2, created from the SuperVan 4, the aerodynamics have been completely modified considering the air and atmospheric pressure of a high altitude site such as Pikes Peak, while its downforce has been increased. aerodynamics), with more than 1,995 kilograms at 241 km/h.

SuperVan 4.2



FP







Key aerodynamic elements include a lightweight carbon fiber rear wing and front splitter, which will help the SuperVan 4.2 hold its own on winding mountain roads.

Chassis weight has also been reduced to improve overall balance and provide agility through the corners of Pikes Peak. On the other hand, improvements have been made to the propulsion system. By reducing the number of 6-phase STARD UHP motors from four to three, and using STARD’s NMC high-performance lithium-polymer battery, the vehicle achieves an optimal power-to-weight ratio while maintaining all-wheel drive with a engine in the front and two in the rear. With more than 1,050 kW (1,400 hp) of combined discharge power at its disposal, the SuperVan 4.2 can unleash its full potential while taking advantage of the battery’s new 600 kW regeneration capacity for optimal energy utilization.



driving position



FP







Regarding the chassis, Ford Performance and STARD have equipped the SuperVan 4.2 with a regenerative braking system to which they have incorporated carbon ceramic discs, forged magnesium wheels with Pirelli P Zero competition tires, improved transmission shafts, a methacrylate windshield, as well as a sporty interior. Minimalist that dispenses with any weight that is not mandatory so that the SuperVan 4.2 can make the best possible time in the mountains.

Since the participation of the Model T in the first edition of this race, in 1916, Ford has always left its mark on the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. In this 2023 edition, motorsport icon Romain Dumas will take the wheel of the SuperVan 4.2, which will mark his eighth participation in this event. His extensive experience and exceptional skills make him the perfect choice to extend Ford’s rich tradition in America’s most famous mountain race car.

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb takes place on Sunday 25 June 2023