Gabriela Serpa surprised viewers by sitting in the red chair of “The value of vegetables.” The model was face to face with Alfredo Benavides, who makes a parody of beto ortiz during the sketch that consists of answering the truth to a series of questions, those that dealt with her ‘romance’ with the brother of Jorge Benavides and her new outgoing, with whom she was supported by the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm”. The member of “JB en ATV” confessed that she could give the comedian a new opportunity because they have been friends for years.

In the skin of his character, Alfredo Benavides told Gabriela Serpa that he had a message for her that made the set of “J.B. on ATVs”, since he apologized for his distance. “If at any time you have felt upset, affected by any action on my part, let me tell you that I did not do it with bad intentions, but out of concern for you (…). You know that I am a protective person with my friends and the people i love So if I have bothered you in any way, I sincerely apologize (…) We will continue to be friends, whatever happens.”said the actor, which made Serpa clap and get excited before going on to a game of looks.

