The newly launched Ford Ranger is now also available with a six-cylinder diesel. This is good for the popular pick-up, but there are still wishes unfulfilled.

NNothing is as constant as change. So Ford thought that its pick-up called Ranger, whose origins lie in the 1980s, could use another makeover. This wasn’t absolutely necessary, because the predecessor was a sophisticated car with no major weaknesses, which was available in all sorts of versions and was clearly at the top of the European pick-up registration statistics in its class.

We just missed a powerful six-cylinder engine that goes well with such a car, but is no longer offered by competitors since Mercedes phased out the X-Class and VW declared the new Amarok obsolete. As a completely new Amarok, the Wolfsburg-based company is selling a pick-up that is actually a Ford Ranger with a VW face.