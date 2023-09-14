The documentary Don’t call me Vealdirected by Jordi Évole, about the former head of ETA José Antonio Urrutikoetxea Bengoetxea, Josu Ternera, continues to create controversy even though it has not yet premiered at the San Sebastián Film Festival. The last one has been generated when it became known that the historical terrorist leader admitted during the film his involvement in the attack that cost the life, on February 9, 1976, of the then mayor of Galdakao (Bizkaia), Víctor Legorburu Ibarretxe, as advanced The mail and sources from the production company have confirmed to EL PAÍS. For that crime, three members of the gang were prosecuted, but never Josu Ternera. However, no one was convicted for those events, which were included in the Amnesty Law, approved a year later. Nor can it now be the former head of ETA, who emphasizes in the tape that he was not the one who shot it, according to sources familiar with the documentary.

Urrutikoetxea, 72, is currently on probation in France, where he was arrested in 2019 after being on the run for 17 years. Spain demands him to try him, among other crimes, for the attack on the Zaragoza Civil Guard barracks in 1987, which left 11 dead (including six minors and two pregnant women) and 88 injured. The Prosecutor’s Office asks him for 2,354 years in prison as an alleged member of the ETA “executive committee” that decided to plant the car bomb that caused that massacre.

The screening of the documentary, scheduled for next Friday the 22nd, It has provoked a movement against it. Even before its content was known, 514 personalities have signed a letter to show their opposition to the exhibition of the tape, considering that it could whitewash the figure of the ETA member. The director of the contest, José Luis Rebordinos, has already announced that he will keep her on the poster. The two authors of the film, Évole himself and Màrius Sánchez, showed this newspaper their surprise at the letter: “We are surprised that there is an opinion and even a request that a documentary that none of the signatories has not be screened at the festival. seen”. However, the details regarding the terms in which Urrutikoetxea assumes his participation in Legorburu’s murder had not yet been revealed.

This crime by the mayor occurred in the first months of the Transition, in the midst of ETA’s campaign against the Basque mayors, to whom it had issued an ultimatum to resign. Legorburu, who a year earlier had been threatened by hooded men in the printing press he managed with a brother, had left his home that day with municipal police officer Francisco Ruiz, who was acting as escort, when they were machine-gunned by at least five terrorists. One of the ETA members approached the two wounded men and finished off Legorburu. His bodyguard was wounded on the ground, with 11 gunshot wounds. That February 9th precisely the ultimatum expired.

Three of the alleged perpetrators of that crime were identified, but they had fled to France. The judicial investigation also concluded that two other ETA members who were never named participated. However, the investigation was archived in October 1977 after the law was approved that declared amnesty for “all acts with political intentions, regardless of their results, classified as crimes and misdemeanors” carried out before December 15, 1976. They were then amnestied for 65 ETA crimes, according to a report from the Basque Government. In the documentary, Josu Ternera admits that he indirectly participated in both that crime and the attack that, on December 20, 1973, cost the life of the then President of the Government, Luis Carrero Blanco.

The Prosecutor’s Office, against “prior censorship”

The Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court has also taken the floor in the controversy over the expected screening of the documentary. The public ministry has refused to preview this film. The victims’ association DyJ (Dignity and Justice) proposed adopting this exceptional measure to check whether the film committed an alleged crime of glorifying terrorism or humiliating the victims, but the Prosecutor’s Office considers that promoting any initiative along these lines would be an exercise. of “prior censorship.”

The Prosecutor’s Office pronounces itself forcefully: “The Constitution recognizes and protects, among others, the right to freely express and disseminate thoughts, ideas and opinions through words, writing or any other means of reproduction and the right to produce and literary, artistic, scientific and technical creation”, as stated in a letter signed this Thursday by Marta Durántez, lieutenant prosecutor of the National Court, who adds: “The exercise of these rights cannot be restricted by any type of prior censorship and can only be agree to the seizure of publications, recordings and other means of information by virtue of a judicial resolution.”

The public ministry emphasizes that there is no “indication” of a crime that supports this prior viewing. “The possible limitation of the constitutional right to freedom of the press can in no case be based on hypotheses or assumptions,” says Durántez. The lieutenant prosecutor adds that, if this initiative is approved, the green light would be given to a “prospective investigation” based on the circumstances of the person interviewed, expressly prohibited by legislation.

Jordi Évole and Josu Ternera, with their backs turned, in an image from the documentary ‘Don’t call me Ternera’.

Dignity and Justice sent a letter to the State Attorney General’s Office, signed by its president, Daniel Portero, PP deputy in the Madrid Assembly and son of Luis Portero, who was chief prosecutor of Andalusia, murdered by ETA in 2000. In His letter asked for the film to be previewed and recalled that Ternera “was an active member of ETA, responsible (directly or indirectly) for many of the terrorist group’s attacks that resulted in death.” “This is a criminal who has escaped from Spanish justice, who cannot be whitewashed or humanized. No matter how you look at it, he is a bloodthirsty terrorist who took the lives of a lot of innocent people and who has never shown the slightest sign of repentance for everything he did, leaving a trail of blood and victims in a past that is not so far”, he stressed.

Procedural situation

Josu Ternera, who can never be prosecuted for the 1976 murder, currently has a case pending in France. In it, he is charged with the crime of association of criminals with terrorist purposes – the equivalent of the crime of integration into a terrorist organization in the Spanish Penal Code – for his alleged membership in ETA between 2002 and 2005. These are facts for which Josu Ternera He was already sentenced in absentia in 2010 to seven years in prison, but the former ETA leader appealed against it after his arrest. The Court of Appeal of Paris agreed with him and ordered the summary to be returned to the investigating judge so that the entire process could begin again, considering that the judicial investigations were flawed by initial “minimalist investigations” and a final arrest order. irregular”.

In Spain, its judicial panorama is more complex. When he was arrested in 2019, the National Court demanded his surrender in four summaries. In addition to the attack on the Zaragoza barracks, the French justice system has already authorized his extradition so that he can be tried for financing ETA through the herriko taverns, some places where left-wing sympathizers go abertzale radical. Of the other two cases, one corresponds to the summary opened for a crime of crimes against humanity, in which other former ETA leaders are accused.. France rejected this request, considering that this crime does not exist in the French penal code. The fourth case is for the murder in Vitoria, in 1980, of Luis María Hergueta, director of the Michelin company. France agreed in the first instance to grant surrender for this attack, but Josu Ternera appealed and the French judges have yet to rule.

In addition, Urrutikoetxea is one of the 23 former members of the successive leaders of the gang who are being investigated by the National Court when eight cases were reactivated in recent months to try to elucidate the alleged responsibility of all of them as “mediate perpetrators by domain.” —a kind of intellectual inductors of the crimes by having total control of the organization—of crimes committed when they held a position in the leadership of ETA. In the case of Josu Ternera, the judge of the National Court Alejandro Abascal admitted against him, in January 2022, a complaint for the car bomb in T-4 of the Madrid airport that killed two people and put an end to the truce of the band in December 2006. In all of these cases, Ternera has denied his participation.