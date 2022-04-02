New problems, new recall for Ford. The Blue Oval automaker found two different potential defections out of a total of more than 737,000 vehicles in the United States, one involving an oil leak resulting in risk of fire and another inherent in a software error that could hinder the driver when braking. Just under half of the recalled vehicles are affected by the first problem, and it concerns the Escape and Bronco models, while the remainder of the units under control include the F-150, Maverick, Expedition, Lincoln, F-250, F-350 models, F-450 and F-550.

The first recall, which concerns vehicles manufactured between 2020 and 2022 equipped with a 1.5 liter engine, it was ordered because the engine oil separator housing could break and consequently develop an oil leak which could cause a fire in the engine compartment. To date, Ford has received eight reports of fire potentially related to this problem, but no injuries or deaths have been involved. The Blue Oval house said dealers will inspect the oil separator for any damage or oil leaks, and replace it along with gaskets where necessary. As for the second recall, however, in dealerships will update the software of the brake control module, which due to a malfunction could adversely affect the entire brake system of vehicles. In this case, there were 67 reports of accidents, but even in this case no deaths or injuries were recorded.