The British Ministry of Defense said in a periodic bulletin that there are also reports of the withdrawal of Russian forces from Hostomel airport near the capital, which has been the subject of fighting since the first day of the conflict.

“Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine secured a major road in eastern Kharkiv after heavy fighting,” the ministry added.

American support

The New York Times reported on Friday, citing a US official, that the United States will work with allies to move Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine to bolster its defenses in the Donbass region.

The unnamed official said the transfers requested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would begin soon.

The newspaper pointed out that the official refused to reveal the number of tanks that will be sent and from which countries they will come.

The newspaper quoted the official as saying that the tanks would allow Ukraine to launch long-range artillery attacks on Russian targets in the Donbass region in southeastern Ukraine on the border with Russia.

The newspaper pointed out that it was the first time in the war that the United States helped Ukraine transport tanks.