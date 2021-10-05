Ford and General Motors are tightening the pace to put an end to the legal controversy related to autonomous driving. A few weeks ago, the largest US manufacturer accused the Blue Oval house of misusing the term “BlueCruise”To commercialize its automated driving technology. A legal issue had arisen, with General Motors filing a lawsuit against Ford, but now it seems that the discussion is in the process of being finalized, with the two companies apparently having found a agreement about.

The details regarding what will be the final decision have not been released, but according to a spokesman for Ford, the carmaker of the Blue Oval. will continue to use the name “BlueCruise” to characterize the automated driving technology that currently equips the F-150 and Mustang Mach-E models and from 2022 the Expedition model. A judge then decided to dismiss the case, but on one condition: that the two car manufacturers involved in the dispute finalize an agreement within 60 days. Therefore, I gave General Motors and Ford another two months to agree on the best solution, which can satisfy both parties. According to what was announced by General Motors, the two companies are resolving the matter through a series of procedures conducted in an amicable manner.