Genoa – Since midnight in Liguria there have been “scattered, weak locally moderate showers (maximum cumulative hourly 21 mm in Cuccarello, in the municipality of Sesta Godano-La Spezia)”. This was announced by Arpal with a bulletin issued shortly after 9. From yesterday evening, the levels of the waterways of the Centro Ponente most affected by precipitation (the Bormida di Spigno, Erro, Orba, Stura, Letimbro streams that flooded yesterday), have returned below the flood and guard thresholds and now the levels are slowly decreasing, a decline that will continue in the course for the next few hours.

However, in the next few hours Arpal does not exclude phenomena linked to a residual instability due to the ‘tail’ of the perturbation. The winds, which remain mainly southerly, are still strong with gusts even higher than 100 km / h (115.6 km / ha in Casoni di Suvero, in the La Spezia area, 100.1 km / ha in Fontana Fresca, Sori). The weather alert closed at 10 in the whole of Liguria.

Rossiglione: “Territory in collapse, we recover people with the helicopter rescue”

The small municipality of Rossiglione, just over two thousand inhabitants behind Genoa and on the border with Piedmont, is one of the municipalities most affected by the bad weather that hit Liguria yesterday. Flooded and interrupted roads, landslides, isolated families are what remain “after 19 hours of constant rain, with quantities that could overcome the flood of 1977”. Mayor Katia Piccardo, in a post on Facebook, thanks the firefighters “for never having left us alone” but adds: “there are, however, very heavy absences, but they will face each other in due time”.

“We also had to take care of emergencies that did not compete with us – the mayor said today -, we even put men on a landslide. After 19 hours of constant rain with quantities that were well beyond those recorded in the 1977 flood, the territory is to collapse “. There are many displaced people and isolated families: “we are trying to recover them with helicopter rescue – said Piccardo – we also have the hamlet of Garrone isolated and without water”.

Toti: “The parties must reflect: the environment is a serious job that must be done on infrastructures and the defense of the territory“

“The environment, the protection of the soil are no longer games for some radical chic lounge that loves to protect the trees. It is a serious job that must be done on energy, on infrastructures, on the defense of the territory”. Thus the president of the Liguria Region and co-founder of Coraggio Italia, Giovanni Toti, in “Fatti e misfatti” on Tgcom 24, talking about the latest wave of bad weather. “It is an important piece of politics on which parties must reflect”, concludes the governor.

In the afternoon, the inspections by Toti and Giampedrone in the Savona area

Inspections by the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti and the councilor for civil protection Giacomo Giampedrone today in the Savona area, in the places most affected by the wave of bad weather that affected Liguria. In particular, Toti and Giampedrone will be at 4 pm in Savona, in the Santuario area. Afterwards, at 17.30 / 17.45, the governor and the councilor for Civil Protection will go to the flooded Municipality of Pontinvrea, in Piazza Indipendenza 1 (seat of the Municipality). Tomorrow the councilor for civil protection Giacomo Giampedrone will continue the inspections also in the Stura Valley, in particular at 12 in the Municipality of Rossiglione.

Liberi e Uguali calls for a state of emergency

“The meteorological event that has affected numerous municipalities in the provinces of Savona, Genoa and Alessandria has an exceptional character, testified by the rainfall data and unfortunately also to significant damage to public assets and private companies. It is therefore necessary to work to obtain the Government recognition of the state of emergency for the first interventions and for damage to families and businesses. It is also essential to achieve greater coordination of weather alert systems between Liguria and Piedmont because water does not respect administrative borders but those natural hydrographic “. This was stated by the group leader of Liberi e Uguali in the Chamber, Federico Fornaro.

Viability

In Liguria, the closure of the state road 35 “dei Giovi” in Ronco Scrivia due to the presence of debris on the road surface. Closed still toothere state road 456 “del Turchino” in the locality of Rossiglione.

In Piedmont it remains closed to traffic the bridge over the Bormida, along state road 10 “Padana Inferiore” in Alessandria (km 96,500). The closing measure was taken yesterday evening as a precaution given the flood wave of the river and the uninterrupted supervision of the infrastructure by the Anas teams was established. The alternative route is the A21.

Also in the Alessandria area, there is provisionally closed to trafficstate road 456 “del Turchino” between the Belforte Monferrato roundabout (71.600 km) and the regional border with Liguria (78.764 km) due to flooding and debris on the road surface in occasional sections. The closure was instituted as a precaution yesterday morning also following the reception of the slope movement alarms triggered by the first sensors installed on the Gnocchetto landslide of Ovada.

Due to occasional flooding and localized subsidence of the road surface state road 334 “del Sassello” is also temporarily closed to traffic for a stretch of about 10 kilometers to Cartosio (AL). The viability is addressed on the provincial 216, at km 28,600, and on the provincial 217 at km 38,200.