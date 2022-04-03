On Sunday, the Pakistani parliament rejected the motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan and annulled the vote of no-confidence in him. He dissolved parliament and called early elections.

The united opposition submitted a motion of no-confidence against Khan in a parliamentary session, and if the opposition remains united, it is expected that Khan will not get the votes needed to survive the vote of no-confidence, which amounts to 172 votes.

The Pakistani Prime Minister questioned the credibility of the no-confidence vote against him, again accusing him of a foreign conspiracy to oust him.

Khan accused the United States of blatantly interfering in his country’s affairs, pointing out that the attempt to isolate him is an attempt to change the regime in Pakistan with American support. For its part, the White House denied these allegations, according to the White House Communications Director, Kate Bedingfield.

Khan won a vote of confidence in parliament last year by six votes, and the next general elections are due in Pakistan by 2023, but Imran Khan has called for early elections.

dissolution of parliament

Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi agreed to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request to dissolve parliament in preparation for early elections.

For his part, Imran Khan announced the dissolution of the government, following the cancellation of the vote of no confidence in him.

The Pakistani strategic analyst, Hudhayfa Farid, said that the cancellation of the session came based on Article 5/A of the Pakistani constitution. Pakistani loyal to Pakistan.

And the Pakistani analyst adds, to “Sky News Arabia”, that Najat Khan for the second time, will make him come back stronger than the previous one, and will sweep everyone in the early elections, which were announced to go within three months, noting that Prime Minister Imran Khan won the round with distinction. And he managed to turn the tables on his opponents, and that the Pakistani opposition will face charges of treason and dealing with foreign countries.

big crisis

He added that what the country witnessed was the most severe crisis the country has experienced in its history, as the country witnessed political and popular division and even the level of deep state institutions this time, and although Imran Khan was exposed to a similar situation during the first two years of his rule, this time was more difficult.

He pointed out that “the previous time, the opposition failed to secure the votes needed to vote no confidence, but this time it worked differently when it worked to communicate with members of the ruling Insaf Party and secured the defection of 20 members in Sindh province from the ruling party and their joining the opposition.”

He pointed out that the ruling party accused the opposition of providing huge sums of money and bribes to its deputies in order to defect from it, and the majority shifted to the opposition alliance, and lawsuits were launched to investigate this matter.