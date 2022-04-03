One of the developers behind the mysterious Abandoned recently stated that he contacted the publisher of silent Hill Konami.

Speaking with reporter Colin Moriarty on the podcast Sacred Symbols: A PlayStation PodcastHasan Kahraman, one of the developers working on the title, said he contacted the Japanese publisher following rumors that his project was linked to the iconic horror franchise:

I contacted them, I was stressed because people thought Abandoned was Silent Hill. It got out of hand and, you know, if you’re a small developer, you’ve never had a big audience, you can’t handle these things. I contacted Konami saying, “Hey, you know what? It wasn’t my intention ”and they were really great.

Hasan Kahrama was shown in a video released in June 2021 in order to dispel the idea that the game was the work of Hideo Kojimaas well as trying to put an end to speculation that behind his name a pseudonym of the author of Metal Gear Solid:

I just wanted to make a really quick video to show myself and that I am a real person. I have nothing to do with Hideo Kojima, I’m not an actor, I’m not working on Silent Hill, so yeah, I just wanted to show you my face and that I’m real, and hopefully we can do a Q&A very soon.

Aside from a short teaser, virtually nothing of the game was shown. After the various postponements, in fact, it seems that the title has disappeared from the radar. Hasan, in the same interview with Sacred Symbols, stated that the playable prologue will “finance” the final game. Even with regard to the prologue, however, there are no news.

Earlier this week, a tweet from Blue Box Game Studiosthe studio behind the title, dispelled rumors that the game had been canceled.