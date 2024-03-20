If you are looking for a speaker for beach gatherings or outdoor parties, in Amazon Mexico has a 46% DISCOUNT Sony XE200 portable wireless speaker from the X series, black, water and dust resistant, and with a battery that supports up to 16 hours of continuous music. The speaker with Bluetooth connection has an original price of $3,990 pesos less a 46% DISCOUNT remaining at a promotional value of $2,149 Mexican pesos. This article includes a payment option in up to 12 months without interest or 24 with an extra financing cost, whose payments are developed in a table below, as well as the characteristics.

“It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, March 20, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.”

Features of the Sony XE200 X-series wireless speaker with 46% OFF on Amazon.

– Model SRSXE200/B.

– Wireless.

– Bluetooth connection.

– Black color.

– Up to 16 hours of continuous music with a full battery charge.

– Wider sound with the line-shaped diffuser.

– IP67 water and dust resistance.

– X-Balanced Speaker Unit.

– Strap to transport it comfortably.





How much does the Sony XE200 X Series wireless speaker cost on Amazon and what payment methods does it include?

The Sony XE200 X Series wireless speaker, portable, Bluetooth connection and battery life of up to 16 hours is at AUCTION with a 46% DISCOUNT on the list price on Amazon Mexico of $3,999 pesos. After applying the temporary promotion, the black speaker remains at a special price of $2,149 Mexican pesos to be paid in up to 12 monthly payments without interest or 24 with an extra finance charge. The following table details the monthly payments in both payment methods.

If you are interested in buying the Sony XE200 wireless speaker with 47% DISCOUNT and 12 MSI give CLICK HERE.

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $118.91* $704.87 $2,853.87 18 months $155.80* $655.45 $2,804.45 12 months $179.08 FREE $2,149 9 months $238.77 FREE $2,149 6 months $358.16 FREE $2,149 3 months $716.33 FREE $2,149

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its multiple benefits.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.