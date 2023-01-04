Tampamolón Corona, San Luis Potosí.- A public official of San Luis Potosí was removed from office after a video was released showing how shoot long guns on New Years.

The video immediately went viral and the Tampamolón Corona City Hall fired him, while the State Government asks to arrest before the dangerousness of the facts.

This is the director of Public Works, Hermes, who during the New Years celebrations was recorded while shooting into the air with what appeared to be an R-15 semi-automatic rifle or an AK-47 weapon, better known as a “cuerno de chivo”.

The Tampamolón City Council immediately carried out the investigations in this regard, for which The mayor issued a statement about.

In it, he denied that the director of public security was among the group of men who fired.

Likewise, he reiterated that he will not tolerate officials carrying out actions that could put the public at risk.

For his part, José Luis Ruiz Contreras, prosecutor of San Luis Potosí, announced that there is already an investigation about it to determine responsibilities for the crimes in which the official allegedly incurred.

He added that the weapon he carried the director of public works It is for the exclusive use of the Army.so it is forbidden to have it.

In this regard, the Secretary of Government, Guadalupe Torres Sánchez, reiterated that the official committed a crime, so action must be taken on the matter.

Meanwhile, the state government requested a prison for the high danger of the act and the use of exclusive weapons of the Army.