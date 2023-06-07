The longed for concert by Danna Paola, which would take place on the night of Saturday June 3 at Gardens of Mexicoin the state of Moreloswas cancelled unexpectedly. Here the possible reason.

Through a statement released on social networks, Near You Entertainment, the organizing company, confirmed the unfortunate news for the followers of the singer of hits like “Hey Pablo” and “Two strangers.”

The event, scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m., was part of Danna Paola’s last tour called “XT4S1S”. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the promoter claimed “force majeure” as the reason for the cancellation.

Additionally, Near You Entertainment expressed their inability to provide the show that Danna Paola fans deserve at this time.

Danna Paola has once again postponed a concert on her XT4S1S Tour, which has generated criticism from her fans who planned to attend, some of whom had to travel from different parts of the metropolitan area to see her live.

“We want to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances and in order to provide all attendees with the show they deserve, the presentation of the XT4S1S Tour scheduled for this Saturday, June 3 at Jardines de México will be postponed.”

Since the notice was issued just 24 hours before the event, several fans who planned to attend expressed their discomfort, since they had made all the preparations to attend Jardines de México.

Danna Paola reschedules, again…

It was reported that the concert will be rescheduled at a later dateand soon all the necessary information will be provided through the social networks of both Near You Entertainment and Danna Paola herself.

Tickets purchased for this presentation will remain valid for the new date, allowing buyers to maintain hope and enjoy the long-awaited event.

Near You Entertainment has asked those attendees who wish to request a refund for their ticket to be patient, as the relevant instructions will be released at a later time. Although the news has caused disappointment among the singer’s followers, the company clarified that the cancellation of the concert is completely unrelated to Jardines de México.

Danna Paola has a date in Cancun, Quintana Roo

Danna Paola’s next presentation on her tour “XT4S1S” is scheduled for June 9 at the Bullring in Cancun, Quintana Roo. Let’s hope this event runs smoothly and allows fans to enjoy the talented artist live.

Fans traveled from everywhere to see Danna Paola

Danna Paola was criticized for postponing another concert on her XT4S1S tour: The singer receives criticism for repeated changes to her tour. This time in relation to a party outing she had with her boyfriend.

“It ruined my birthday, everything was going to be perfect and suddenly everything collapsed”, “We came with my family from Mexico City and now this”, “We traveled from Acapulco and paid for lodging, tolls and gasoline”, were some of the dissatisfied comments.

Since this is not the first time that the interpreter of “Bad fame” has postponed a concert, some users have accused her of lack of professionalism.

In the comments section, you can read: “It’s a fraud, it’s customary with Danna Paola”, “Lack of professionalism, everything goes wrong”, “It doesn’t stop canceling, what a lack of professionalism”, “It’s so unprofessional , you should let us know which concerts you’re not going to cancel.”