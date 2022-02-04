As part of the supervisory work in different restaurants of the Mexico Citystaff of the Administrative Verification Institute (INVEA) from the capital made tours in different businesses.

The goal of check of the restaurants is to supervise that the restaurants comply with the sanitary measures to avoid infections of the Covid-19 in these spaces.

the respective tours were made in different restaurants of the Roma and Centro neighborhoods, belonging to the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, reported INVEA.

In addition, the supervision was carried out in the company of personnel from the Ministry of Governorate of the Mexico CitySecretary of Citizen Security (SCC) of the capital and the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil protection premises, the agency pointed out.

The respective capital secretaries detailed that health recommendations were issued to the businesses that were visited.

Since mid-2020, the coronavirus pandemic caused the restaurants in the capital of the country reduced their capacity and implemented strict sanitary measures to avoid contagion, for this reason, the Government of Mexico City launched the program reopenin order to allow the operation of these places under strict protocols.

Given this, the INVEA performs this type of tours to be able to supervise that the restaurants comply with the corresponding protocols. However, businesses that do not do so will have to be sanctioned and close; The exact number of these spaces that had to stop operations for not following the instructions of the authorities is unknown.

The government of Mexico City and the restaurant sector reached agreements so that businesses could continue working with the Ciudad al Aire Libre program, this occurred after complaints from residents of Polanco, Condesa and Roma Norte about the appropriation of spaces, which, restaurants use to be able to have more capacity of people and respect sanitary measures.