The Ministry of Education called on students’ families, to participate in an opinion poll on “activating the role of the guardian in enhancing the student’s life and well-being,” with the aim of identifying their views in the decision-making process, and determining their aspirations regarding improving the quality of life of their children, stressing the need to interact with the questionnaire. And answer the questions asked.

The Ministry is working to enhance the role of students’ parents in advancing the education process in the country by involving them in the decision-making process, and to achieve its ambitious vision of graduating a pioneering generation that achieves first positions in global competitiveness, and it seeks continuously to adopt the most important initiatives that contribute to making education one of the inspiring experiences. globally.

The questionnaire includes four axes that monitor the extent to which achieving a high quality of life for the student contributes to his success and charting his course in the way of giving back to the homeland, and what is his knowledge of the concept of well-being and quality of life for the student and whether he has sufficient awareness of its three aspects: academic, professional and quality of life. The fourth axis gives parents the opportunity to register their suggestions that It can contribute to raising the quality of life of the student.

The questionnaire singled out the clarification of the concept of well-being and quality of life as the student’s ability to achieve a positive balance in three main aspects: the academic aspect, the professional aspect and quality of life, explaining that the academic aspect means the student’s awareness of the importance of learning and his ability to explore educational opportunities compatible with his interests and abilities, while the professional aspect includes knowledge The student is aware of the future professions available in the UAE and is aware of his professional inclinations. The judo aspect of life includes reaching emotional, health, physical and social balance and striving to develop the student’s personal traits in addition to his digital life.

Through publishing questionnaires and opinion polls on an ongoing basis, the Ministry of Education aims to collect the public’s opinions on the topics raised through the questionnaires in order to help take appropriate decisions and improve services to make all dealers happy, including a questionnaire about advice on preventing bullying in the school environment, and the extent of students’ awareness child protection unit and reporting channels in educational institutions.



