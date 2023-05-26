Researchers have found specific dietary patterns as well as specific foods that influence the sleep-wake cycle, time spent in hibernation, and sleep structure (the different stages of sleep), notes nutrition expert Gabe Zarumskit.

According to the “Daily Mail” newspaper, the following foods may help raise the quality of sleep:

Cheese

Cheese and other dairy products contain tryptophan, an amino acid that helps us fall asleep more easily, and calcium, which helps reduce stress.

Cherry

Many studies have shown significant improvements in sleep quality and duration when eating cherries, where the concentration of melatonin is high, Zarumskit says.

Low sugar cereal

Cereals also help us sleep, such as corn, but we must pay attention to its type, as there are many options that contain sugar in the market, so try to avoid it.

the banana

Bananas are an excellent source of magnesium, potassium, and tryptophan. In other words, they are a great choice when it comes to supporting sleep.

Almonds

Almonds are a good source of calcium and magnesium, which promote sleep quality and muscle relaxation, says Zarumskit.

Foods rich in Omega 3

Although research is limited, some evidence suggests that foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as leafy green vegetables, nuts and soybeans, may help improve sleep for longer, according to a nutrition expert.