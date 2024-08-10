For a Few Dollars More: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Film on Rai 3

Tonight, Saturday 10 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 3 For a Few Dollars More, a 1965 film directed by Sergio Leone, will be broadcast. This is the second film in the so-called Dollar Trilogy directed by Leone and starring Clint Eastwood. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

New Mexico. El Indio, leader of a ferocious band of outlaws, is freed by his men from a Mexican prison. During the escape he ruthlessly kills both the guards and the prison captain, leaving only one soldier alive to tell everyone what he saw.

Meanwhile, in another part of the West, a bounty hunter, Halfhand, so called because of his habit of using only his left hand, leaving his right hand always free to shoot, wanders the country in search of the most “lucrative” criminals in the area, and like him, Colonel Douglas Mortimer, a former Southern officer with refined manners but a skilled bounty-killer, is intent on the same job. Although in different places, the two set their sights on the rich bounty of the Indio, but while for Halfhand it is only a question of money, the Colonel also wants it for another reason.

The Indio rejoins his companions and immediately plans to attack the El Paso bank, the most impenetrable and secure in the state, explaining to his initially distrustful followers that it contains a carved piece of furniture, which masks a safe with half a million dollars in cash, the existence of which he learned from the builder, a craftsman he met during his time in prison and who he killed during his bloody escape.

Halfhand and the Colonel both meet in El Paso to closely follow the gang’s moves: Halfhand, thanks to a young boy who gives him information, discovers the Colonel’s presence in the city, starting to follow him and to get information about him from the Prophet, an old pioneer who also knows Mortimer well. During a moment of apparent calm, the Colonel finds part of the Indio’s gang in the city and, wanting to test their intentions, lights a match to the cheek of Wild, a dangerous criminal. Determined to remain the only pretender to the Indio’s bounty, Halfhand challenges the Colonel to a duel in a night-time test of skill with pistols. During the match, Halfhand shoots the Colonel’s hat first, who then returns the favor by shooting several times at that of the youngest and most impetuous gunman. After the confrontation, the two, having noted their identical ability, agree to collaborate and divide the money obtained from the bounty of the Indio and those of his followers: during the planning, the colonel, colder and more rational than Monco, convinces him to infiltrate the ranks of the Indio, making one of his men, Sancho Perez, escape from a Mexican prison, and thus reaching him.

For a Few Dollars More: The Cast

We have seen the plot of For a Few Dollars More, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Clint Eastwood: The One-Handed Man

Lee Van Cleef: Colonel Douglas Mortimer

Gian Maria Volonté: The Indian

Mario Brega: Boy

Rosemarie Dexter: Colonel Douglas Mortimer’s sister

Luigi Pistilli: Groggy

Klaus Kinski: Wild

Joseph Egger: Prophet

Panos Papadopulos: Sancho Perez

Benito Stefanelli: Luke

Roberto Camardiel: Telegrapher of Tucumcari

Jesus Guzman: Passenger on the train to Tucumcari

Aldo Sambrell: Knife

Luis Rodriguez: Manuel

Frank Brana: Blackie

Jose Canalejas: Little

Tomás Blanco: Sheriff of Tucumcari

Lorenzo Robledo: Brad

Sergio Mendizábal: Director of the Bank of Tucumcari

Dante Maggio: carpenter

Diana Rabito: Girl with Callaway

Giovanni Tarallo: Telegrapher from Santa Cruz

Mario Meniconi: train conductor

Edmondo Tieghi: Inhabitant of Agua

