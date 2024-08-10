New job cuts for Stellantis. This time we are in the United States, to be precise at the Warren Truck assembly site, outside Detroit, where the Italian-French group is ending production of the Ram 1500 Classic: an operation that, according to a rumour reported by Reuters, will force Stellantis itself to lay off many 2,450 workers.

Nearly 2,500 workers laid off

According to what we read, in fact, the layoffs will come into force starting from next October 8th, when the plant in question transitions from a two-shift to a one-shift operating model in general assembly. In this sense, Jeep Wagoneer production at the same facility will also It will happen in a single turn.

Ram 1500 Classic Production Ends

Since production of the Ram 1500 Classic will end by the end of the yearStellantis is shifting focus to the Ram 1500 Tradesman, produced at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. A spokesperson for the company confirmed: “We presented the new Ram 1500 Tradesman 2025 which has incredible value and content. The updated electrical architecture allows the adoption of new technologies useful for commercial fleets, for better tracking and an enhancement of safety systems”.

Stellantis job cuts

What will happen now? That the laid-off United Auto Workers union workers at the plant will receive 52 weeks of benefits of additional unemployment paid by the company and 52 weeks of transition assistanceas also confirmed by Stellantis. And that’s not all, because the same workers will also receive two years of health coverage. Let’s remember that the UAW union reached new labor agreements with the Italian-French group last fall, after a historic six-week strike.