Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters that he found it difficult to answer the question of the possibility of changing relations between Russia and the European Union in a more peaceful direction. His words convey RIA News.

“It’s hard for me to judge. Alien soul – darkness. And especially the soul of the European Union, where the darkness is very thick. If they sometimes dissipate, then not for long,” said Lavrov, representing the Russian delegation at the G20 summit in Indonesia.

The minister added that French President Emmanuel Macron, in a conversation with him, confirmed his decision to continue contacts with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The diplomat also pointed out that earlier during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the possibility of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv was discussed.

Earlier, Scholz promised that he would continue contacts with Putin in the same way as his French counterpart.

On November 15, Lavrov held meetings with Scholz and Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. The diplomat said that he complained to them about the position of Kyiv in negotiations with Moscow.