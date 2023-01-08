Football | Wolves’ winning goal against Liverpool was disallowed after VAR could not find a suitable angle to review it

Football The FA Cup match between Liverpool and Wolves witnessed some confusing events on Saturday night.

The match was at the end of the second half at 2-2, when Wolves True Gomes succeeded in scoring from a corner kick. However, the assistant referee’s flag was up as a sign of offside, so the goal was checked by the video referee system VAR.

However, VAR did not find a suitable angle to check the situation, and the assistant referee’s flagging could therefore not be shown to be incorrect. Wolves’ goal was disallowed and the match ended in a draw. Thus, the team advancing to the next round of the Cup will be decided in a rematch in the near future.

For example, from what was published on the FA Cup YouTube channel from paint moisture can see, however, that Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold seems to be significantly lower in the situation than was offside according to the referee’s decision Matheus Nunes. Also on Twitter pictures taken of the situation have been published, on which a line marking the offside area has been drawn. Even based on those, Nunes doesn’t seem to be offside.

So it seems that Wolves’ surprise win was missed due to a referee error.

the BBC by Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui said after the match that it was “impossible” that the goal was disallowed. He was also angry that Liverpool Mohamed Salah’s scored 2–1 was allowed, although this appeared to be offside.

“The decision was wrong. I make mistakes every day and referees do sometimes too. Today, VAR is our help. That’s why today’s was a shame because it wasn’t offside,” Lopetegui said.

Neither does Liverpool’s head coach Jurgen Klopp wasn’t sure if the decision to disallow Wolves’ winning goal was the right one.

“We have one picture where it looks offside, but I understand why they are angry. We don’t want VAR to show situations from only one angle,” Klopp stated.