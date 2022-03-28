Football Wild Party in Toronto: Canada advanced to the men’s soccer World Cup for the first time since 1986

A draw would have been enough, but Canada took over the overwhelming stadium victory over Jamaica to the delight of the sold-out stadium.

Canada has survived the men’s soccer World Cup for the first time in 36 years. Canada secured a long-awaited venue by rolling back home in Toronto, after losing its World Cup chance to 4-0.

Even a draw would have been enough to secure Canada a place in the World Cup finals in Qatar in November-December.

The top three teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean will advance straight to the World Cup, with Canada most likely winning the block.

At the sold-out BMO Field in Toronto, the match was followed by an audience of 30,000 spectators who burst into a wild celebration after securing the World Cup venue. Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan took Canada to a 2-0 lead in the first half, and during the final 10 minutes of the match, Junior Hoilett’s hit and Jamaica’s own goal beautified the final scores.

At the club level, Larin, representing Besiktas from Turkey, has been the best scorer in the decisive group stage with six hits.

Canada belongs to the big countries in women’s football and celebrated Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer, but the success of the men’s national team has been sluggish.

For decades, men’s football in Canada has been overshadowed by hockey in particular, but also basketball, Canadian football and baseball.

Canada has only played in the men’s World Cup once before, in 1986. At the time, it lost all three of its first-round matches without scoring a goal.

In this year’s qualifiers, however, Canada has made a convincing mark with the English head coach John Herdman under the authority of the

The team has no world stars, but has won eight of the 13 matches in the decisive group stage and lost only one. In qualifiers, Canada has won sweet home victories from its main opponents in the United States and Mexico, among other places.

The United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama are still fighting for two other World Cup venues in North America.

Costa Rica won 2-1 in El Salvador on Sunday and reached a draw with the United States and Mexico, but has one less match to play. Panama is four points away from this trio.