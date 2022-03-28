Dan Peterson goes against the principle of not burdening young people with too many responsibilities or expectations. “Blame” for the talent of Duke, possible number 1 in the next NBA draft
Paolo Banchero does … counter! He is in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament. Perhaps he will be chosen with the number 1 in the NBA draft. Time and NBA team permitting, maybe he will be on the pitch for Italy! Why not? He has an Italian passport and has given his availability. If so, Italy is BINGO.
