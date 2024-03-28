Due to problems of pollutionauthorities ordered the closing to the public of eight beaches of Baja Californiain full Easter holiday period.

Is about six beaches in Tijuana and two in the municipality of Playas de Rosaritospecifies the Milenio media outlet.

The explanation was that those beaches are not suitable for touriststhat recent rains and other factors contaminated the sea in those places.

Not only were warning signs posted, by the Tijuana City Councilbut personnel were also deployed to prevent people from entering the beaches.

Enterococcus issue

The Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) reported that the water exceeded the limits of 200 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water, the publication details.

The above is because the San Antonio del Mar wastewater treatment plant is not yet ready, explained Víctor Amador, head of the Secretariat for the Management, Sanitation and Protection of Water of Baja California (Seproa).

When it is functional, this plant will contribute to mitigating this problem, this in October of this year, the official added.

The winter season also affected, he said, since the rains carry waste and pollutants to the coastal areas.

Pollution from streams that cross ranches and stables continues to be high, despite the efforts made by treatment plants in municipalities such as Rosarito, it was commented.