The change of the national player David Raum to the DFB Cup winner RB Leipzig is perfect. As announced by the Saxons, the left-back comes from the TSG Hoffenheim with immediate effect and will receive a contract with RB until the summer of 2027. According to the Bild newspaper, the 24-year-old should cost a little more than 25 million euros.

“I’m very happy about my move to RB Leipzig,” said Raum, who still had a contract with TSG until the summer of 2026: “The club tried hard to get me and the talks with the coach Domenico Tedescothe sporting leadership and managing director Oliver Mintzlaff quickly convinced me that the move to Leipzig was absolutely the right one for me.”

Alexander Rosen, Hoffenheim’s director of professional football, meanwhile said that the club “regrets his departure from a sporting point of view”. He also added: “It was clear to us from the start that we would only let such a player go at this point in time if our income from this transfer noticeably exceeded the amount that we were entitled to by a clause in the contract if we switched to would have been guaranteed for the coming season.” (sid)