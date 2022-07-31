Man is temporarily arrested; case is in the hands of Minister of the Court Alexandre de Moraes

THE Federal Police (Federal Police) asked the STF (Federal Supreme Court) order the preventive detention of Ivan Rejane Fonte Boa Pinto. He was stuck on July 22 after threatening and cursing court ministers and left-wing politicians on their social media profiles.

Ivan Pinto is being held in temporary prison, which has a legal term of 5 days, extendable for another 5. The Minister of the STF Alexandre de Moraesresponsible for case, authorized the extension on Monday (25.Jul.2022). If decreed, preventive detention has an indefinite term.

In the request, PF delegate Fábio Alvarez Shor said that Ivan’s behavior is included “in a broader context of heightening tempers, encouraging confrontation with political opponents and attempts to weaken the Judiciary”. According to him, the release would impact public order.

The delegate also said that alternative precautionary measures would not be effective to ensure the continuity of investigations and the end of the risk to those threatened.

THE CASE

The PF arrested Ivan Pinto on July 22, in Belo Horizonte, by order of Moraes. The STF minister also ordered the search and seizure of weapons, ammunition, computers and electronic devices and the blocking of his pages on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

According to the magistrate, the Constitution does not allow the use offreedom of expression” as “protective shield for the practice of hateful, anti-democratic speech, threats, aggression, criminal offenses and all sorts of illicit activities”.

On social media, Ivan calls himself “Papo Straight Therapist”. In publications, he threatens politicians like the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and the deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (RS), president of PT.

“I’m going to send a message to the Brazilian left, especially Lula: the bastard puts his foot on the street, and we’re going to show you what we’re going to do with you, you fucking bum, pickaxe, son of a bitch. Walk safely to the stalk, we on the right are going to start hunting you, that Gleisi Hoffmann, that loose fucking Ash”.

Ivan also cursed STF ministers and said he would “to hang” the magistrates of “upside down”.

“But mainly these bums from the STF. If I were you, Barroso, Fux, Fachin, Moraes, Lewandowski, Mendes, I would stay in the United States, in Portugal, in Europe, in the bitch that gave birth to you. Even you two bitches, Carmen Lucia and Rosa Weber. Sum from Brazil. We’ll hang you upside down. You are sold. This gay, shitty, gender-ideological world agenda is not going to be applied in Brazil. We Brazilians, good citizens, do not tolerate stupid people like you.”

The video with the excerpts was published on July 8 on YouTube. It is the most viewed of Ivan’s channel on the platform, the “TV Papo Reto”.

Another video on your channel has the following description: “HUNTING SEASON is open to STF ministers. Be a hunter!”.

“TIt’s time for the good citizen, not only to enter the STF, but to kick out of this country, out, expel from Brazil, these corrupt judges and this harmful left,” said Ivan in another video.