After less than six months, the former Liverpool star says goodbye Jordan Henderson out again Saudi Arabia. The 33-year-old is moving to the Dutch record champions Ajax Amsterdam. The England international reached an agreement with his Saudi club Al-Ettifaq on a contract termination and then signed a contract with Ajax until the summer of 2026. The traditional club announced this.

Henderson moved from Liverpool to the Saudi league last summer, for which he received a lot of criticism. Numerous fans, especially from the LGBTQ+ community, criticized Henderson for the change. The midfielder had repeatedly spoken out against homophobia before the transfer. The abbreviation LGBTIQ+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer and others. Homosexuality is banned in Saudi Arabia. Henderson's previous coach Steven Gerrard on the other hand, wants to stay in Saudi Arabia longer. How Al-Ettifaq announced on Thursday, the 43-year-old extended his contract early until the summer of 2027. The former captain of the Liverpool FC signed a two-year contract when he took office last year.

With Al-Ettifaq, Gerrard is currently in eighth place in the Saudi Pro League, and his team has only won one of the last twelve league games. The top Saudi league is currently on winter break. The season continues in mid-February.

(dpa/sid)