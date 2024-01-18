













Glitch: Playability should be the most important thing in video games | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









But for us the truly important thing about a video game should be its playability and there are a couple of recent examples that They show that looking pretty is not everything to garner public interest and critical acclaim.

Why gameplay is so important in video games

There is no point in spending millions creating video games if their gameplay is tedious.

If you follow the news from the world of video games you will know that the budgets for triple A titles increased considerably. For example, Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 had a cost that reached $300 million.

Thus there are several examples in the industry and It is easy to sense that most of this money goes towards its impressive cinematics and not to mention the trend of using renowned actors in video games. Who surely don't charge two pesos.

Source: Kojima Productions

Although there are video games that combine the graphic element well with the gameplay, more and more we see a phenomenon that is repeated. Titles that look beautiful, but in gameplay they become quite repetitive and tedious.

It's no use that you can see even the pores of the character played by Denzel Washington, if his gameplay is just shooting damage sponges until the next door opens.

Nintendo's most awarded games of this generation already show this. The Zelda from Switch, Mario Odyssey and Mario Wonder They are not graphic beasts at 120 frames per second and yet they sell millions because their gameplay is attractive. For children, adults and even those who have never touched a video game.

The story is not the most important thing either.

Although this will also not sit well with some players, the reality is that the story is not the most important thing in video games either. But we admit that it is appreciated. And it is also true that A very good story will be worthless if the players are too bored to reach the end. In any case, they will get to see everything they missed on YouTube.

Although we admit that the story has a more important weight than the graphics. Since the same can be said of the inverse, A game with very good gameplay can also lose several points if the story is not to the public's liking.

Source: Warner Bros. Interactive.

We already saw this with The Last of Us Part II which is a very controversial title in terms of its history, but everyone agrees that it has quite polished and satisfactory combat mechanics.

The opposite was also seen in recent reports on Suicide Squad. Many who had the opportunity to play it said that the story is interesting and the characters endearing. Unfortunately, they are behind a cycle of gameplay that consists of shooting the same enemies ad nauseam. Which shows the importance of taking care of this section in video games.

It is not about eliminating these aspects of video games, but rather finding a balance with the gameplay.

Of course we are not saying that graphics and stories should be completely left aside in video games. We simply believe that it is best to find a balance with gameplay. It is better to establish some interesting, attractive and engaging mechanics and gameplay loop, and then build the rest around them.

It has already been proven that this is possible with the most recent winners of multiple game of the year awards: Baldur's Gate 3 and Elden Ring. Graphically, none of them are the best of the current generation. As for history Baldur's Gate 3 has a very good one with several paths, while that of Elden Ring You can ignore it, although it is quite complex if you start investigating it.

Source: FromSoftware.

But what they both have in common is thoughtful, engaging gameplay that has players coming back for more.. That's what we believe is most important in video games. After all, it's already in their name, it's about playing and having fun doing it, not so much about the story they want to tell and much less about the graphics. When you have three hours of play due to the fun that its mechanics give you, you will surely not even think about how good or bad it looks.

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)