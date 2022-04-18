Football Third victory and a tie for HJK – Atomu Tanaka came on the field and finished the winning goal

HJK opened the field after 79 minutes, but the shot went wide.

Abundant 2,200 people testified on Monday in Vaasa when HJK dropped a 1–0 reading among VPS guests. The Helsinki national team has won all three matches in the men’s football league this season with the same numbers, so it has kept its goals clean.

The first half was flat, but as the match progressed, HJK took a tighter place in the driver’s seat. The visitors kept the ball in the box. The ball looked to have taken a deflection on the way in, but he’s claiming it!

After a short break in the 79 minute, HJK seemed to change their tactical approach a bit Atomu Tanaka shot the ball into the corner after the corner kick. The goal for HJK’s Japanese midfielder was the first of the season.

“The basics were improved for the second period,” HJK’s head coach Toni Koskela closely.

VPS was no longer able to equalize and suffered its first loss of the season.

“That amount of work and the quality of the work would have given the guys a point. I’m damn happy with how the team worked today. It was small, ”VPS head coach Jussi Nuorela annoyed.