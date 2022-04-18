Sonic Origins has been classified in South Koreaand that could mean that an official announcement with the date of exit of the SEGA collection.

Unveiled with a trailer last May, Sonic Origins will include four classic episodes of the series dedicated to the blue hedgehog, in this case Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Sonic & Knuckles and Sonic CD.

With Sonic 2 having established itself as the most successful video game film ever debuting, it is clear that the Japanese house could not think of a better time to update us on the collection.

Moreover, fans of the character are also waiting for news about Sonic Frontiers, which will be dubbed in Italian and should make its debut later this year.