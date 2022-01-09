Football The video shows how Teemu Puk’s magnificent preliminary work took Norwich to the English Cup

Norwich knocked down Charlton and advanced to the fourth round.

Finland forward for the national football team and Norwich City FC Teemu Pukki paved the way for his successor in the third round of the England Cup with his great pre-work.

Buck, 31, scored the only goal of the match when Norwich, who played in the Premier League, knocked out Charlton, who played in the Premier League in England, 1-0.

Pukki was given a chance to change things around From Kenny McLean and shed Charlton Jason Pearcen from their heels.

The star of the owls already glanced to the side of the penalty area during his vertical run and offered the ball to the end with his right foot Milot Rashica.

A defender managed to keep the ball from crossing the goal-line after a curling shot coming in from the right from Rashica after 79 minutes, and prevented Rashica from going up another goal. Norwich released a video of the goal With their Twitter account.

“Lovely temperance from Teemu,” the club praised.

The goat’s Sunday night also contained a warning acquired during overtime.