Ben studio is the company behind Days gone, one of the exclusives of the PS4 that last year came to PC. This developer has looked for a way to create a sequel to the game, but it seems that Sony it has no interest in financing such a project.

In view of this, the company decided to propose something different to this publisher and developer and it is another continuation, but of Resistance, and the most interesting, it would be open world.

It doesn’t seem like Days Gone is coming true

That’s what the director of Bend Studio, Jeff Ross. Apparently Sony raised for his part the restart of the franchise of Siphon Filter. The results were somewhat ‘mixed’ in dealing with the owners of PlayStation.

That was what he shared Ross in the podcast from the designer David jaffe, which was held this week. That was where it became known that there is almost no enthusiasm in putting your new ideas forward.

Baigon, Days Gone? The studio behind the title is already working on another project

According Jeff Ross ‘it was very obvious that we shouldn’t talk about Days Gone when we were working in the field [para el próximo juego de Bend]’, adding after ‘It was clear that it was not the main thing, and there was nothing that made the local manager and his boss feel good’.

From what is understood he spoke in very ‘sporty’ terms. When they noticed the lack of interest in a new installment, they decided to revive the franchise of Resistance.

Open-world resistance didn’t appeal to Sony

‘The approach I was doing was… damn cool, open-world Resistance’commented this designer.

Afterwards, he highlighted ‘there were all these related loops that we discovered. It was almost written with Resistance [en mente]. There were so many aspects of that series that lent themselves to open world gameplay. ‘.

But it did not convince Sony and he thinks it was because the third game did not sell as well as could be expected.

What about Siphon Filter? In that sense Ross commented that Sony asked him and Bend Studio restart the series. But it gave him the impression that it was not a ‘genuine plan’ for now.

He felt that they were rather giving him something to entertain himself with rather than being a serious offer. That sounds regrettable and it is uncertain what the team in charge of Days gone. At least they are known to be working on a new unknown game.

