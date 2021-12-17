Football The report warns: The biennial World Cup would cause extensive damage to the sport and clubs

According to a study by a consulting company, Fifa’s plan to double the World Cup would cause extensive financial damage and damage the operations of national teams.

European an independent study commissioned by the football association Uefa warns of a number of negative effects if the international football association’s fifa plan to hold the world championships every two years materializes.

According to a bulletin by Uefa on the report, Fifa’s plan is at war with the declared goal that the burden on players in the international football calendar should be reduced.

“Tournaments like the World Cup cannot be held every year without increasing the mental and physical strain on the players,” the press release says.

According to the report, the burden on the players who play the most would increase further, while others would end up playing less.

The changes could also have an impact on the ties of national teams from countries outside the value tournaments to their supporters, as national teams could not play for longer if they did not make it to the final tournaments.

A new kind the football calendar would also provide fewer opportunities for national teams to raise and test new players on national teams.

The changed rhythm of the qualifiers would also negatively affect the performance of the leagues, especially in countries with spring to autumn and countries with a long winter break.

Women’s football would not be spared the negative effects, despite the fact that the number of women’s World Cups would also double, as women’s World Cups would no longer have the same exclusive position on the football calendar as this wound.

The report by consulting firm Oliver & Ohlbaum concludes that Fifa’s plan would be profoundly detrimental to European football.

The financial losses of European football associations over four years would be between EUR 2.5 billion and EUR 3 billion. Losses would come especially from declining TV revenues but also from lower sponsor revenues.

Uefa says radical changes should only be proposed if there are clear and indisputable benefits for the species and its operators.

The survey also included audience surveys, according to which only a quarter in Europe considered Fifa’s plan to be good and 35% in the rest of the world. In Fifa’s own audience survey, the majority considered the current rhythm of organizing the World Cup to be good.